Highlights of exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Netherlands

Xinhua) 08:20, May 19, 2022

Visitors view digital artworks at an exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Visitors view a digital artwork at an exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Digital artworks are presented in a mirrored room at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Visitors view a digital artwork at an exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Digital artworks are presented in a mirrored room at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Visitors view digital artworks at an exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)