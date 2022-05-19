Highlights of exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Netherlands
Visitors view digital artworks at an exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2022. Using cutting-edge technology with light projections and music, Fabrique des Lumieres features immersive exhibitions of classical, modern and contemporary artists. The inaugural exhibition programs here include exhibitions presenting digitized artworks of renowned artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser as well as contemporary creations "Journey" and "Memories." (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
