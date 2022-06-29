8 Qing Dynasty stone tablets found in SW China shrine

CHENGDU, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Eight stone tablets dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) have been discovered in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The tablets were found in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine, which was constructed nearly 1,800 years ago to commemorate Liu Bei, founder of the Shu state during the Three Kingdom Period (220-280), Zhuge Liang, a renowned military strategist of Liu, and other eminent figures during the period.

A corner of a stone tablet was discovered in a wall during the shrine's renovation work in February. After scanning and cleaning of the wall by professional institutions, 15 fragments of eight stone tablets were found, said Ma Ping, deputy director of the Chengdu Wuhou Shrine museum.

The earliest inscriptions date back 350 years while the latest inscriptions have a history of 201 years.

The new discoveries will be displayed to the public after undergoing protection measures, said An Jianhua, an official with the museum.

