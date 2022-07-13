Home>>
Charming mirror scene of Palace Museum after rain
(Ecns.cn) 16:28, July 13, 2022
A mirror image of the Palace Museum is reflected in the water after rainfall in Beijing, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A mirror image of the Palace Museum is reflected in the water after rainfall in Beijing, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A mirror image of the Palace Museum is reflected in the water after rainfall in Beijing, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A mirror image of the Palace Museum is reflected in the water after rainfall in Beijing, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Palace Museum to be closed temporarily over COVID-19
- A glimpse of begonia flowers in the Palace Museum
- Hong Kong Palace Museum scheduled to open in July next year
- Palace Museum hosts forum on civilization exchanges, mutual learning
- Exhibition themed on Dunhuang culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.