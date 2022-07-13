Charming mirror scene of Palace Museum after rain

Ecns.cn) 16:28, July 13, 2022

A mirror image of the Palace Museum is reflected in the water after rainfall in Beijing, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

