China's Palace Museum to be closed temporarily over COVID-19
(Xinhua) 16:43, May 11, 2022
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, the museum said Wednesday.
The move is based on Beijing's current COVID-19 situation and aims to further reduce the risk of virus transmission caused by the movement of people.
The closure will last until further notice, the museum said.
A total of 302 confirmed local COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which 24 were in Beijing, new data showed.
