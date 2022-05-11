China's Palace Museum to be closed temporarily over COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:43, May 11, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, the museum said Wednesday.

The move is based on Beijing's current COVID-19 situation and aims to further reduce the risk of virus transmission caused by the movement of people.

The closure will last until further notice, the museum said.

A total of 302 confirmed local COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which 24 were in Beijing, new data showed.

