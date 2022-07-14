View of Badain Jaran Desert in N China's Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a lake at the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a camel at the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A tourist takes photos at the Badain Jaran Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)
