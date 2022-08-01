Naadam Festival celebrated in Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 16:16, August 01, 2022

The Naadam Festival in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region opened on Friday.

The history of Naadam, which means "entertainment" or "game," dates back to the tribal union assembled in the time of Genghis Khan. When necessary, the scattered nomads gather quickly to form an invincible team. Today, the tradition is kept alive and is now a carnival for herdsmen.

