In pics: Tibetan macaques in Wuyishan National Park, S China's Fujian Province

Xinhua) 14:12, July 26, 2022

Tibetan macaques are pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tibetan macaques are pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tibetan macaques are pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A Tibetan macaque is pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A Tibetan macaque is pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tibetan macaques are pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tibetan macaques are pictured in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 23, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists take photos of Tibetan macaques in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2022.

The number of wild Tibetan macaques has been on the rise in the park, thanks to stronger ecological protection and rising environment protection awareness. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

