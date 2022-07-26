2nd China International Consumer Products Expo opens in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:13, July 26, 2022

A staff member arranges jewelry exhibits during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.(Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

HAIKOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The second China International Consumer Products Expo kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day expo has attracted 1,107 overseas companies and 1,643 brands from 61 countries and regions, as well as over 1,200 domestic brands.

The exhibition area has expanded to 100,000 square meters from 80,000 square meters last year, with the international area covering 80 percent of the total exhibition space.

As the guest country of honor, France participates in the expo with nearly 50 enterprises and 250 brands.

The expo will showcase over 600 new products from more than 200 brands, organizers said.

Co-hosted by China's commerce ministry and the Hainan provincial government, the expo is expected to attract more than 40,000 buyers and visitors.

A staff member decorates an exhibition booth during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A visitor poses for photos during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A staff member arranges jewelry exhibits during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A staff member introduces souvenirs of the second China International Consumer Products Expo during the expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

Visitors try gaming capsules during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

Exhibitors show how to operate rowing machines during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A staff member introduces wine during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

An exhibitor takes a slice of Spanish ham during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

An exhibitor puts exhibits in place during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

An automobile exhibitor arranges the booth during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

Photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows a fashion exhibition booth at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

People visit the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

A visitor learns about fishing gear during the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 25, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the second China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

