Home>>
12th Expo Central China kicks off in Taiyuan
(Xinhua) 10:57, May 22, 2021
Photo taken on May 21, 2021 shows an exterior view of the 12th Expo Central China in Taiyuan City of north China's Shanxi Province. The 12th Expo Central China kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts hail first China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
- 1st China International Consumer Products Expo to be staged in Haikou, Hainan
- Consumer products expo in Hainan set to boost sales
- Over 1,000 int'l brands to participate in China consumer products expo
- Shanghai to hold 10th China Flower Expo
- New expo to cement China's link with global market
- 2020 Maritime Silk Road Culture and Tourism Expo held in E China
- 2020 Smart China Expo to be held online in September
- Beijing expo park unveiled with follow-up use planned
- Over 70 pct of exhibition area at China's import expo booked
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.