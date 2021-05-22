12th Expo Central China kicks off in Taiyuan

Xinhua) 10:57, May 22, 2021

Photo taken on May 21, 2021 shows an exterior view of the 12th Expo Central China in Taiyuan City of north China's Shanxi Province. The 12th Expo Central China kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

