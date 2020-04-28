Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Over 70 pct of exhibition area at China's import expo booked

(Xinhua)    08:48, April 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 percent of the planned exhibition area has been booked for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the organizer.

More than 1,100 companies from around the world have signed to take part in the event, said Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE Bureau.

A special exhibition area will feature energy conservation and environmental protection. The area will cover about 10,000 square meters, focusing on key fields such as water saving, new energy, resource recycling and environmental protection.

The third CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai in November.

