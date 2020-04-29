Beijing expo park unveiled with follow-up use planned

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The site where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held last year in the city's northern suburban district of Yanqing was officially named Beijing Expo Park on Tuesday, with restored green landscape and plans for future development.

Major pavilions, venues, gardens and public green spaces have been retained, with new gardens and exhibition areas covering some 20,000 square meters to be built, according to Zhang Lannian, chief engineer of the expo's coordination bureau.

The China Pavilion of the expo will be used to exhibit China's achievements in ecological civilization construction, while the International Pavilion is planned to be a venue for international conferences, exhibitions, salons, lectures, film premieres and other activities.

The Beijing Expo Park will also tap the full potential of cultural tourism resources to hold music festivals, summer festivals and competitions, Zhang said.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of the exhibition, also known as Beijing Expo 2019, the world's largest horticultural expo that attracted more than 9 million visitors and exhibitors from over 110 countries and international organizations in 162 days.