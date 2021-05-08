Experts hail first China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

Xinhua) 09:11, May 08, 2021

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Economists and experts believe that the first China International Consumer Products Expo that kicked off on Thursday offers a platform for companies that seek opportunities in the Chinese market and China's opening-up efforts will help with the global economic recovery.

Covering 80,000 square meters, the expo held in Haikou, China's southern Hainan Province, is the largest consumer goods expo in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the organizers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the expo, saying the expo, serving as a global platform of displaying and trading high-end consumer products, is conducive to all countries sharing opportunities provided by the Chinese market and conducive to global economic recovery and growth.

It will also enable China to offer the world more quality consumer products, he added.

Fabrice Megarbane, L'Oreal's president for north Asia zone and chief executive officer of L'Oreal China, said that the expo is a boutique trading platform gathering resources in the global consumer sector, and provides new opportunities for global consumer brands to enter the huge Chinese market.

The opening of the expo demonstrates China's determination to further improve the level of its opening-up, and L'Oreal has full confidence in the future of the Chinese market, he said.

Natee Taweerifuengfung, president of the Thailand-based Siam think tank and vice president of the Panyapiwat Institute of Management, said that the expo is part of China's series of efforts to further reform and open up its economy, and China's large consumer market offers massive development opportunities to the world's huge industrial capacities and supply chains.

This is not the first time that China has held a new international exhibition that contributes to global economic growth, said Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of the Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Egypt has a great location and great cooperation with China built on the basis of confidence and friendship, he said, noting that it is the time for Egypt to seize the opportunity and support constructive and positive cooperation with China at all levels, particularly in logistics.

China's efforts like hosting the expo are not only conducive to regional trade, but also will help with the world's economic recovery, said Fathulbari Makhdoom, a columnist and analyst in Afghanistan's state-run Kabul Times newspaper.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)