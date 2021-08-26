Livestreaming e-commerce boosts exchanges at EACT Expo

Ecns.cn) 14:38, August 26, 2021

In a B2C (Business to Customer) livestreaming e-commerce studio, staff members tidy the products to prepare for the live show during the (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Online Expo 2021, Urumqi, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 25, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Xin)

Twelve rooms have been set up at the expo to provide 120 livestreaming service for 650 Chinese and foreign companies.

