Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake in Qinghai
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake as pure as a "sapphire" in Maduo county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top legislator highlights ecological protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Tibetan macaques seen in forest farm in NW China's Qinghai
- China's Qinghai increases compensation for deaths caused by wildlife
- Scenery of cole flower fields in Qinghai
- China's top political advisor underscores high-standard aid to Qinghai
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.