China's top political advisor underscores high-standard aid to Qinghai

Xinhua) 18:57, June 30, 2022

XINING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has urged high-standard aid to Qinghai to help the comprehensive modernization of prefectures and counties with large Tibetan populations in the northwest province.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks during an inspection tour to the provincial capital city of Xining and Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

From Monday to Tuesday, Wang visited a Shanghai-aided middle school and a Tianjin-aided village to learn about their situation.

He urged efforts to explore new approaches for ethnic minority areas to march to modernization and common prosperity.

On Wednesday, Wang presided over a meeting on supervision and consultation over key proposals concerning protecting and keeping alive the historical and cultural heritage in the course of planning and construction in urban and rural areas.

He demanded the CPPCC play its role in implementing related decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

