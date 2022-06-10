Home>>
Renewable energy generation projects accelerate construction in Qinghai, NW China
(Xinhua) 10:21, June 10, 2022
A staff member works at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2022.
In Gonghe of Qinghai, renewable energy generation projects are accelerating the construction with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Qinghai is known for its rich water, solar and wind power resources. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.