Renewable energy generation projects accelerate construction in Qinghai, NW China

Xinhua) 10:21, June 10, 2022

A staff member works at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2022.

In Gonghe of Qinghai, renewable energy generation projects are accelerating the construction with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Qinghai is known for its rich water, solar and wind power resources. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)

