China announces establishment of national park at Qinghai Lake
(Ecns.cn) 14:37, June 08, 2022
Aerial view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake with an area of 4,625.6 square km in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiangning)
China has approved a plan to establish a national park at Qinghai Lake.
