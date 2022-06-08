We Are China

China announces establishment of national park at Qinghai Lake

Ecns.cn) 14:37, June 08, 2022

Aerial view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake with an area of 4,625.6 square km in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiangning)

China has approved a plan to establish a national park at Qinghai Lake.

