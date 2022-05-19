Scenery of 'the most Martian place on Earth'
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Scenery of red rock area of the Qaidam basin in Haixi of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The red rock area of the Qaidam basin has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.