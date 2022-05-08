We Are China

People take nucleic acid tests in Xining, Qinghai

Xinhua) 20:42, May 08, 2022

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens for nucleic acid tests during a rainy day in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a kid for a nucleic acid test during a rainy day in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zexing)

People line up for nucleic acid tests during a rainy day in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a kid for a nucleic acid test during a rainy day in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziqi)

