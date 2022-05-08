We Are China

People take nucleic acid tests in Xining, Qinghai

Xinhua) 12:29, May 08, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for a nucleic acid test in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo shows people lining up for nucleic acid tests in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A citizen registers for a nucleic acid test in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Tongqiang)

