Home>>
People take nucleic acid tests in Xining, Qinghai
(Xinhua) 12:29, May 08, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for a nucleic acid test in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Aerial photo shows people lining up for nucleic acid tests in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A citizen registers for a nucleic acid test in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Tongqiang)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Nianbaoyuze national geology park in NW China
- Aerial view of potato planting base in Qinghai
- Production of potash fertilizer in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce spring farming
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai: CENC
- No casualties reported after 6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai: CENC
- White-lipped deer witnessed in Sanjiangyuan National Park in Qinghai
- China's plateau province records first images of endangered duck
- Qinghai Lake starts to thaw as temperature rises
- Butter flowers blossom at Kumbum Monastery on Lantern Festival in NW China’s Qinghai
- Staff members of power company enhance inspection of PV power station in Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.