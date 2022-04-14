View of Nianbaoyuze national geology park in NW China

Ecns.cn) 08:58, April 14, 2022

Photo shows a view of the Nianbaoyuze national geology park within the Sanjiangyuan national nature reserve in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. In 2018, the geology park was closed to the public, and all the tourism facilities in the park have been removed to restore its grasslands and wetlands. (Photo: China News Service/Peng Kui)

