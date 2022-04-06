Aerial view of potato planting base in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 16:35, April 06, 2022

Aerial photo shows a spectacular view of potato field covered with plastic mulch in Haidong, Qinghai Province. Due to its unique advantages, including high altitude and dry climate, Haidong has became an important potato planting base. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaolin)

