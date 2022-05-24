Spectacular view of Xiaqiong monastery in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 08:24, May 24, 2022

Breathtaking view of Xiaqiong(Shachung) monastery in Hualong county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Located atop of a mountain, Xiaqiong monastery is one of the oldest monasteries in Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yufeng)

