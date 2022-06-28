Aerial view of world's largest photovoltaic power station in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 11:14, June 28, 2022

Aerial view shows a vast expanse of solar panels at the green industrial development park, the world's largest photovoltaic power park, with a maximum installed capacity of 8,430 MEGAwatts in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Ming)

