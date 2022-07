We Are China

Scenery of cole flower fields in Qinghai

Xinhua) 11:00, July 04, 2022

Photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Visitors are seen among cole flower fields at a scenic spot in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Visitors are seen among cole flower fields at a scenic spot in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A train passes by cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A bee gathers nectar among cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A visitor is seen among cole flower fields at a scenic spot in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

