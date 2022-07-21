Highlights of 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo
Emura Misaki (R) of Japan competes against Anna Bashta of Azerbaijan during the women's sabre individual final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Emura Misaki of Japan celebrates after defeating Anna Bashta of Azerbaijan during the women's sabre individual final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Enzo Lefort (L) of France competes against Tommaso Marini of Italy during the men's foil individual final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Enzo Lefort of France celebrates during an awarding ceremony after defeating Tommaso Marini of Italy during the men's foil individual final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Enzo Lefort of France celebrates after defeating Tommaso Marini of Italy during the men's foil individual final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
