France men's foil team grab gold at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 10:59, August 02, 2021

Erwann le Pechoux (R) of France competes against Timur Safin of the ROC during the fencing men's foil team gold medal match between Team France and fencers of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan on Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- France were crowned the men's foil team Olympic champions for the eighth time after overwhelming the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 45-28 in the final at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday.

France charged into a 15-8 lead to set the tone early. The ROC cut the deficit to 18-15 but Enzo Lefort and Julien Mertine both beat their opponents to give France a 35-23 lead after the seventh bout.

Veteran Erwann Le Pechoux was glad to have a perfect farewell to the Olympic Games.

"I don't feel as yet what's happened, but I just took a lot of pleasure. It was my last competition with my friends and we just enjoy a lot this moment, this incredible moment," said the 39-year-old.

Reigning world champions the USA claimed bronze by beating Japan 45-31.

"We all wanted a gold medal but we are a group, we got a bronze medal that we are all excited to have." said American Nick Itkin.

The ROC led the fencing gold medal tally with three golds, five silvers and one bronze, followed by France with two golds, two silvers and one bronze. Traditional powerhouses Italy left without a gold medal.

