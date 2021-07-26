Highlights of women's sabre individual table of 32 match of fencing at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 12:56, July 26, 2021

China's Yang Hengyu (L) competes with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan during the women's sabre individual table of 32 match of fencing at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)