Home>>
Cheung wins 1st Olympic fencing gold medal for China's Hong Kong at Tokyo Games
(Xinhua) 11:11, July 27, 2021
Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong reacts during the ceremony for the men's foil individual gold madal bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Cheung Ka-long from China's Hong Kong made history when he defeated Italy's Daniele Garozzo 15-11 to win the men's foil individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
The 24-year-old Cheung is Hong Kong's first ever Olympic fencing medallist.
Alexander Choupenitch of the Czech Republic took bronze.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Jianjiahe sets Asian record as women's 1500m freestyle debuts at Olympics
- Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day 3
- Chinese mixed doubles pairs advance to Olympic badminton quarterfinals
- Weightlifter Diaz makes history for Philippines at Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee claims Olympic men's gymnastics team title
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.