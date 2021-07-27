We Are China

Cheung wins 1st Olympic fencing gold medal for China's Hong Kong at Tokyo Games

Xinhua) 11:11, July 27, 2021

Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong reacts during the ceremony for the men's foil individual gold madal bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Cheung Ka-long from China's Hong Kong made history when he defeated Italy's Daniele Garozzo 15-11 to win the men's foil individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The 24-year-old Cheung is Hong Kong's first ever Olympic fencing medallist.

Alexander Choupenitch of the Czech Republic took bronze.

