Weightlifter Diaz makes history for Philippines at Olympics

Xinhua) 09:45, July 27, 2021

Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's 55kg weightlifting at Tokyo 2020 on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Hidilyn Diaz claimed the Philppines' first ever Olympic gold medal on Monday, winning the women's 55kg weightlifting ahead of China's Liao Qiuyun.

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Hidilyn Diaz on Monday became the first person from the Philippines to win an Olympic gold medal after triumphing in the women's 55kg weightlifting category at Tokyo 2020.

The 30-year-old, who won silver at Rio 2016, smashed her personal best to see off world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China at the Tokyo International Forum.

Before Diaz's triumph, the Philippines had won three silver and seven bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

Diaz shows the strain as she lifts the loaded barbell. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

"I don't know what to say. It's a dream come true. I just want to say that we Filipinos are strong. We Filipinos can compete here at the Olympics. We can do it," said a high-spirited Diaz, also sharing her advice towards the Philippines' younger generations.

"Please dream high. That's how I started. I dreamed high and finally I was able to do it."

After other contestants had confirmed their results, it became a head-to-head contest between Liao and Diaz. Liao, current world record holder in the clean and jerk and total, managed a 126kg third attempt, but Diaz improved to 127kg in the final lift.

"I feel good today. I can lift 123kg at most due to injuries, and never thought of a successful 126kg lift. I didn't expect her strength like this," said Liao.

Current world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China had to settle for second place. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

China's coach Zhang Guozheng echoed Liao's thoughts.

"I didn't expect such a situation," he said. "Liao has gone all out, so it's not a huge pity for her to lose the gold medal. It's just because we did not expect our opponent [Diaz] to be so strong."

Liao went 3-for-3 in the snatch, lifting 92kg, 95kg and 97kg respectively. Muattar Nabieva of Uzbekistan led the snatch section with an Olympic record 98kg, and Diaz tied Liao's result going into the clean and jerk.

Liao had to settle for a silver with 223kg, and Zulfiya Chinshanlo from Kazakhstan pocketed the bronze with 213kg.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)