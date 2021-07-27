Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day 3

Xinhua) 10:38, July 27, 2021

Sun Wei of China competes in the floor exercise of the artistic gymnastics men's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)