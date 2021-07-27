Home>>
Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day 3
(Xinhua) 10:38, July 27, 2021
Sun Wei of China competes in the floor exercise of the artistic gymnastics men's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mixed doubles pairs advance to Olympic badminton quarterfinals
- Weightlifter Diaz makes history for Philippines at Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee claims Olympic men's gymnastics team title
- Historic Olympic table tennis gold for Japan in mixed doubles
- Liaison office of central gov't, HKSAR chief executive congratulate Cheung Ka-long on winning Olympic gold medal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.