Chinese mixed doubles pairs advance to Olympic badminton quarterfinals

Xinhua) 09:47, July 27, 2021

Zheng Siwei (L) and Huang Yaqiong of China react during their win over South Korea in the mixed doubles badminton group stage at Tokyo 2020 on July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's mixed doubles badminton pairs Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping, who rank world No. 1 and No. 3 respectively, eased into the Tokyo 2020 badminton quarterfinals here on Monday after three consecutive victories in the group phase.

Zheng and Huang defeated world No. 6 pair Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung of South Korea 2-0 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

The top-seeded Chinese pair dominated the first game 21-14. In the second game, after the score seesawed to reach 13-13, Zheng and Huang took the lead to win 21-17.

The Chinese duo had come through a challenging contest on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands' Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 2-0. Zheng said that they reviewed video footage of that game, noted their mistakes and focused on improving problem areas.

Huang goes for the kill against South Korea. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

"Over the past three matches of group play, generally speaking I think we have played well. Although we faced difficulties, we figured out ways to resolve them and we held on and pulled through," Zheng said.

Elsewhere, their compatriots Wang and Huang routed Malaysian pair Chen Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 21-13, 21-19.

In their two earlier contests, the second-seeded duo triumphed over Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 24-22, 21-17, and trounced Hong Kong, China shuttlers Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-12, 21-18.

Huang wipes the sweat from her brow between points. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Wang said he was more relaxed in the third match knowing he and Huang had won the first two matches and qualified for the quarterfinals.

"I think we played each game better than the last one. When we encounter setbacks we try to get over them and this is actually helpful to improving our condition on the court," Huang noted.

However, the Chinese duo are clearly aware of challenges ahead. "When it comes to the quarterfinals, all opponents are very competent, regardless of whether they are No. 1 or No. 2 from each group, and that's because it's the Olympics," Huang said.

The mixed doubles quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, while the mixed doubles gold medal match will be held on Friday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)