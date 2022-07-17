Top legislator highlights ecological protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua) 09:30, July 17, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous region, July 13, 2022. Li made a research tour in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region related to the legislation on the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

LHASA, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed the implementation of a systematic, coordinated and special protection approach in drafting a new law on the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region related to the legislation from Tuesday to Friday.

Noting the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau's special ecological status and its value to national and global ecological security, Li said the new law should embody the idea that ecological protection is the basic premise and the rigid constraint of the region's development.

It should also implement the new development philosophy, adhere to a systemic, science-based and problem-solving approach to strengthen the protection, conservation, restoration and risk prevention and control of key ecological systems, said Li.

During the stay in Tibet, Li also visited residential communities, the Potala Palace and temples, and held talks with local lawmakers.

He called for efforts to further implement the Party's ethnic and religious work policies, to focus on safeguarding national unification and strengthening ethnic unity, and to ensure enduring social stability and long-term security and high-quality development.

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a residential community in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous region, July 15, 2022. Li made a research tour in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region related to the legislation on the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous region, July 14, 2022. Li made a research tour in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region related to the legislation on the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. Li made a research tour in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region related to the legislation on the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

