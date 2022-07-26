Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held in Beirut, Lebanon
Yasmina Zaytoun (L) wins Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Yasmina Zaytoun wins Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Yasmina Zaytoun (C) wins Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Yasmina Zaytoun, winner of Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant, is seen on the catwalk at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Contestants compete in the Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Yasmina Zaytoun wins Miss Lebanon 2022 beauty pageant held at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut, Lebanon, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
