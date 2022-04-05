Int'l organizations warn of escalating humanitarian crisis in Lebanon
BEIRUT, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The fourth Consultative Group (CG) meeting of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) on Monday warned against an escalating humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, a statement by the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon reported.
The group emphasized the need for Lebanon to swiftly embark on a roadmap to exit this unfolding crisis through an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a comprehensive economic stabilization and recovery program.
"The Lebanese government and parliament will have to find the political will to take collective steps beyond party politics; this will be an infusion of trust," it said.
The 3RF Consultative Group, which consists of the government of Lebanon, Lebanese civil society, the European Union, United Nations, the World Bank, and international donors, monitors progress and gives strategic direction to the reforms and activities under the 3RF.
