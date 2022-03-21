Home>>
Lebanon celebrates Mother's Day
(Xinhua) 08:43, March 21, 2022
A man prepares balloons for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A woman prepares a cake for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A man prepares flowers for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A man looks at balloons for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing Winter Olympics to bring new hope amid pandemic: Lebanese expert
- Lebanese experts expect China to amaze world again in Winter Olympics
- Protesters demand freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon
- Sparkling Christmas village in Zahle, eastern Lebanon
- Sunset scenery in Beirut, Lebanon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.