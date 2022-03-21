Lebanon celebrates Mother's Day

Xinhua) 08:43, March 21, 2022

A man prepares balloons for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A woman prepares a cake for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A man prepares flowers for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A man looks at balloons for Mother's Day in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 20, 2022. Lebanon and some other Arab countries celebrate Mother's Day on March 21. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

