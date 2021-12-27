Home>>
Sparkling Christmas village in Zahle, eastern Lebanon
(Xinhua) 08:57, December 27, 2021
People visit the Christmas village in Zahle, eastern Lebanon, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sunset scenery in Beirut, Lebanon
- UN Secretary-General urges more support for Lebanon
- "Flea Market" exhibition opens in Beirut, Lebanon
- Huawei launches program with university to boost digital growth in Lebanon
- China continues to support Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity: ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.