"Flea Market" exhibition opens in Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 11:24, December 13, 2021

A girl poses for photos in front of a vintage car at an exhibition dubbed "Flea Market" in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 11, 2021. The five-day exhibition from Wednesday displays items including furniture, household appliances, paintings, clothes, accessories, among others. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

