Protesters demand freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon

Xinhua) 13:54, January 09, 2022

A protester holds a placard at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 8, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese gathered at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, refusing to have vaccinations and demanding freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, with 7,547 new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide on Saturday, the COVID-19 Omicron wave that started three weeks ago in Lebanon has turned into a "tsunami," warned the country's Health Minister Firas Abiad. The national tally now stood at 769,400, and 17 more people died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 9,267, the ministry reported. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

