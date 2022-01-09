Protesters demand freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon
A protester holds a placard at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 8, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese gathered at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, refusing to have vaccinations and demanding freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, with 7,547 new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide on Saturday, the COVID-19 Omicron wave that started three weeks ago in Lebanon has turned into a "tsunami," warned the country's Health Minister Firas Abiad. The national tally now stood at 769,400, and 17 more people died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 9,267, the ministry reported. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A protester holds a placard at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 8, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese gathered at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, refusing to have vaccinations and demanding freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, with 7,547 new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide on Saturday, the COVID-19 Omicron wave that started three weeks ago in Lebanon has turned into a "tsunami," warned the country's Health Minister Firas Abiad. The national tally now stood at 769,400, and 17 more people died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 9,267, the ministry reported. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A clergyman prays with people who refuse compulsory vaccination in Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 8, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese gathered at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, refusing to have vaccinations and demanding freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, with 7,547 new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide on Saturday, the COVID-19 Omicron wave that started three weeks ago in Lebanon has turned into a "tsunami," warned the country's Health Minister Firas Abiad. The national tally now stood at 769,400, and 17 more people died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 9,267, the ministry reported. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A protester holds placards at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 8, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese gathered at Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, refusing to have vaccinations and demanding freedom of choice amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, with 7,547 new COVID-19 cases registered nationwide on Saturday, the COVID-19 Omicron wave that started three weeks ago in Lebanon has turned into a "tsunami," warned the country's Health Minister Firas Abiad. The national tally now stood at 769,400, and 17 more people died from the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 9,267, the ministry reported. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sparkling Christmas village in Zahle, eastern Lebanon
- Sunset scenery in Beirut, Lebanon
- UN Secretary-General urges more support for Lebanon
- "Flea Market" exhibition opens in Beirut, Lebanon
- Huawei launches program with university to boost digital growth in Lebanon
- China continues to support Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity: ambassador
- In pics: coast waves in Beirut, Lebanon
- Chinese envoy says China to push forward friendship, cooperation with Lebanon
- People visit art exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon
- China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Lebanon
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.