Beijing Winter Olympics to bring new hope amid pandemic: Lebanese expert

Xinhua) 10:43, January 20, 2022

BEIRUT, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will bring the world new hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Lebanese expert has said.

"This will give the world new hope that sports will continue despite all problems including the coronavirus," Pierre Khoury, vice president of the Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association, told Xinhua recently.

China has the capacity to host the Olympics given its experience in disaster response and project management, Khoury said, adding that China will prove that "good organization can make miracles."

Besides, Khoury noted, China has been making efforts to shift from traditional carbon-based energy to clean energy.

"The Olympics are an occasion for people around the world to see how much China has invested and what it can bring to the world with the new technologies used in green energy," Khoury said.

