Home>>
Tabebuia Chrysantha blossoms in downtown Beirut, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 09:15, April 01, 2022
Blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Tabebuia Chrysantha blossoms are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People walk past blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A man walks past blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- More Lebanese students keen to learn Chinese language, explore China's culture: director
- Lebanon facing wheat crisis amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: president
- Lebanon celebrates Mother's Day
- Beijing Winter Olympics to bring new hope amid pandemic: Lebanese expert
- Lebanese experts expect China to amaze world again in Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.