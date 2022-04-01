We Are China

Tabebuia Chrysantha blossoms in downtown Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:15, April 01, 2022

Blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Tabebuia Chrysantha blossoms are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

People walk past blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A man walks past blooming Tabebuia Chrysantha trees in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

