People visit spring fair in Batroun, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 09:38, May 02, 2022
People visit a spring fair in Batroun, northern Lebanon, on April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People visit a spring fair in Batroun, northern Lebanon, on April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People visit a spring fair in Batroun, northern Lebanon, on April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People visit a spring fair in Batroun, northern Lebanon, on April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A stone painting stand is seen at a spring fair in Batroun, northern Lebanon, on April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
