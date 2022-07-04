Israeli military vehicles patrol border with Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:30, July 04, 2022

An Israeli military vehicle patrols the border with Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Malkia, on July 3, 2022. (AYAL MARGOLIN/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli military vehicles patrol the border with Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Malkia, on July 3, 2022. (AYAL MARGOLIN/JINI via Xinhua)

