Home>>
Israeli military vehicles patrol border with Lebanon
(Xinhua) 09:30, July 04, 2022
An Israeli military vehicle patrols the border with Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Malkia, on July 3, 2022. (AYAL MARGOLIN/JINI via Xinhua)
Israeli military vehicles patrol the border with Lebanon near the Israeli Kibbutz of Malkia, on July 3, 2022. (AYAL MARGOLIN/JINI via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israeli parliament moves forward bill to dissolve
- Lebanon keen to enhance cultural cooperation with China: minister
- Israel's unilateral actions undermine chances for peace, two-state solution: Palestinian official
- Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics
- Israeli police on high alert ahead of nationalistic march in Jerusalem
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.