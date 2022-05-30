Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics

Xinhua) 13:55, May 30, 2022

RAMALLAH, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured on Sunday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank towns and villages, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Among the injured were 20 shot by live ammunition, 45 by rubber bullets and dozens who inhaled tear gas, said the organization.

The clashes broke out during mass demonstrations all over the West Bank against the Israeli flag march.

The annual flag march, which was organized by far-right-wing Israeli groups to mark the "Jerusalem Day," was joined by thousands of Israelis on Sunday afternoon in the old city of East Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities have not given any comment on the incidents.

The Israeli flag march has not yet led to a new wave of tension between Israel and military groups led by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.

What happened in Jerusalem "won't be forgiven," said Taher al-Nouno, an advisor to Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas politburo chief, in a press statement.

Al-Nouno said that Haniyeh, who is currently in Qatar, refused to give any guarantees to the mediating parties on what will be the Palestinian reactions to assaulting the Palestinians and the Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem.

