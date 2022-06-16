Lebanon keen to enhance cultural cooperation with China: minister

Xinhua) 08:19, June 16, 2022

BEIRUT, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada on Wednesday expressed his keenness to enhance cultural cooperation and exchange between China and Lebanon, and encourage understanding between the two peoples, said a statement by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon.

Mortada's remarks came during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian to discuss ways of boosting cultural exchange between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the progress of the construction of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music, an aid project of China in the Middle East country.

Mortada praised the great efforts made by the Chinese side to implement the conservatory project, saying the project has progressed at a rapid pace since the beginning of this year, and the main structure of the conservatory is gradually taking its shape.

For his part, the ambassador said that the Chinese side is ready to cooperate closely with Lebanon to push forward the completion of the project in the near future, and to deepen cultural and humanitarian exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

With an expected cost of 62 million U.S. dollars, the conservatory covers an area of 39,000 square meters and features teaching rooms, a library, lecture and auditorium halls, as well as a theater that can host up to 1,200 people.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)