In pics: Kruger National Park in South Africa
A giraffe walks at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa, Sept. 17, 2022. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows an African leopard at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Elephants walk near a tourist at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa, Sept. 17, 2022. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a tawny eagle at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows an elephant at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows an African buffalo at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a kudu at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows an African wild dog at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows African wild dogs at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2022 shows hippos at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows zebras at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows impalas at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in Africa. Covering an area of 19,485 square kilometers in northeastern South Africa, the park is a home to an impressive number of species. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
