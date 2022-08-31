We Are China

Park archway makes way for rail transit project in Shanxi

Ecns.cn) 13:41, August 31, 2022

Aerial phone shows the relocated archway of Yingze Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)

The archway was moved 24 meters southward for the construction of Rail Transit Line 1 in the city.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)