Park archway makes way for rail transit project in Shanxi
(Ecns.cn) 13:41, August 31, 2022
Aerial phone shows the relocated archway of Yingze Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)
The archway was moved 24 meters southward for the construction of Rail Transit Line 1 in the city.
