Wuhan Expo Park, a city garden transformed from garbage dumps

(People's Daily App) 15:48, April 28, 2022

This city garden featuring urban forests is a creation of Chinese architectural aesthetics, which transformed garbage dumps into a wonderland.

Wuhan Expo Park, constructed by CSCEC, has a total land area of 213.77 hectares. The park, designed like a Chinese classical garden, creates a tranquil and beautiful space for citizens in the bustling city.

Experience the harmony and comfort such a place has to offer.

