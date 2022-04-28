Home>>
Wuhan Expo Park, a city garden transformed from garbage dumps
(People's Daily App) 15:48, April 28, 2022
This city garden featuring urban forests is a creation of Chinese architectural aesthetics, which transformed garbage dumps into a wonderland.
Wuhan Expo Park, constructed by CSCEC, has a total land area of 213.77 hectares. The park, designed like a Chinese classical garden, creates a tranquil and beautiful space for citizens in the bustling city.
Experience the harmony and comfort such a place has to offer.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Heart-shaped island in Nanjing's park attacks visitors
- Hainan's tropical rainforest park a highlight of national ecological progress
- View of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
- China's Jiangsu to build over 400 pocket parks
- China expands number of green public spaces with countrywide construction of pocket parks, wetland parks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.