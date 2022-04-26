Heart-shaped island in Nanjing's park attacks visitors

Ecns.cn) 11:31, April 26, 2022

Aerial photo shows a heart-shaped island in Taohu Lake Park, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2022. The Taohu Lake Park opened to the public in 2021 and was built to protect the water quality of the Yangtze River. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

