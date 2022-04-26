Home>>
Heart-shaped island in Nanjing's park attacks visitors
(Ecns.cn) 11:31, April 26, 2022
Aerial photo shows a heart-shaped island in Taohu Lake Park, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2022. The Taohu Lake Park opened to the public in 2021 and was built to protect the water quality of the Yangtze River. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Hainan's tropical rainforest park a highlight of national ecological progress
- View of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
- China's Jiangsu to build over 400 pocket parks
- China expands number of green public spaces with countrywide construction of pocket parks, wetland parks
- Beijing parks see rise in visitors during holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.