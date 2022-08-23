Miao girl makes intangible cultural heritage alive in SW China

Xinhua) 08:51, August 23, 2022

Zhang Juanjuan (3rd L) introduces her self-designed batik creative cultural products to customers at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022. Zhang Juanjuan, a girl of Miao ethnic group, decided to return home to take over her parents business related to batik products making after graduation. Batik is an intangible cultural heritage in her hometown. She registered her parents' batik workshop as a batik art company, and founded her own batik DIY studio. To expand her own business, Zhang Juanjuan and her colleagues have designed practical, environment-friendly, and fashionable batik products. Meanwhile, she has been teaching batik-making skills to other villagers, helping them increase their incomes through batik products. She hopes batik of the Miao ethnic group could be known by more people through internet and inherited by more young people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhang Juanjuan (back) and her mother make batik products at home in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan introduces her self-designed batik creative cultural products via livestreaming at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan dries batik products on the roof of her house in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan (L) instructs her sister to make a batik painting at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan (R) talks with her mother on the techniques of making batik paintings at a batik studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan (2nd L) instructs her relatives and friends to make batik paintings at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan's mother instructs her to make a batik painting at a batik studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan (L) introduces her self-designed batik creative cultural products to a customer at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan's mother instructs her to make a batik painting at a batik studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan rolls up a batik painting at a batik studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan displays batik products at a batik studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

Zhang Juanjuan makes a batik painting at a batik DIY studio in Anshun of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2022.

